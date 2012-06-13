Nikkei rises but Europe worries sap confidence

* Steel sector outperforms on Nippon Steel gains * Investors cautious ahead of event-packed week * Hitachi Ltd gains, to buy German power plant service TOKYO, June 13 Japan's Nikkei share average edged up on Wednesday morning, supported by solid gains for large caps, yet the broader Topix toyed with negative territory as investors remained concerned about Spain's struggle to finance its debt. The Nikkei crept up 0.3 percent to 8,565.15, propped up by a 1.6 percent gain for heavily weighted Fast Retailing Co Ltd , the operator of Uniqlo clothing stores. The stock is still 7.5 percent below its 14-day moving average. Some sectors were lifted from Tuesday's troughs, when the Nikkei average dropped 1 percent with losses across the board on doubts about the details of the Spanish bailout. Nippon Steel gained 2.4 percent, pushing the iron and steel sector up 1 percent to be the top performing sector. "The market is the quietest it's been for a long time with no big news out, although prices are looking stronger," said a partner at a foreign hedge fund. Risk appetite was tempered after Spanish bond yields hit a euro-era high on Tuesday on worries about the effectiveness of a bailout agreed over the weekend for Spain's banks. "U.S. stocks likely rose on hopes for more Fed easing next week, but we're not going to see sustained gains from that," said Yutaka Miura, senior technical analyst of equity research at Mizuho Securities. "Until the Greek election at the weekend, no one wants to budge, meaning trading might not even tip 900 billion yen today." A daily average of 1.2 trillion yen was traded on the first section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange last week. Nitto Denko Corp rose 2 percent after Deutsche Securities reiterated its "buy" rating for the LCD part maker, saying that year-on-year sales had increased by 4 percent in May on robust demand for smartphones and tablets. Hitachi Ltd gained 1.3 percent after announcing plans to buy German power plant service provider Xervon Energy GMBH for several billion yen by the end of 2012, according to the Nikkei business daily. "There's not many domestic factors driving the Japanese market at the moment so we're just swinging up and down in the same territory," said Toshiyuki Kanayama, senior market analyst at Monex. Investors are also unwilling to make major changes to their positions ahead of weekend Greek elections that could result in Greece exiting the euro zone, as well as a G20 meeting next week that many hope could produce a coordinated response to economic turmoil in Europe. Market players are also hoping the Bank of Japan will expand its easing programme at a policy meeting that ends on Friday. The BOJ bought 26.3 billion yen worth of exchange-traded funds on Tuesday to support the market. "If they extend their easing programme it won't be welcomed with any fanfare because they've run down their budget so much the market expects it," said Miura of Mizuho Securities. "That said, if they don't ease they have a chance to next month so there wouldn't too much disappointment either."