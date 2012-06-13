版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 6月 13日 星期三 14:06 BJT

Nikkei inches up, but Europe weighs

TOKYO, June 13 Japan's Nikkei share average was
nudged up by gains in a few large caps on Wednesday, but the
broader market toyed with negative territory as investors
remained concerned about Spain's struggle to finance its debt.	
    The Nikkei crept up 0.6 percent to 8,587.84, while the
broader Topix rose 0.3 percent to 726.44.

