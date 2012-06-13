Nikkei seen trapped in range, investors eye events on horizon

TOKYO, June 14 Japan's Nikkei share average is set to tread in a tight range on Thursday after U.S. stocks stumbled on disappointing retail data and investors remain wary ahead of a Greek election that could alter the fate of the euro zone. Market players said the Nikkei was likely to trade between 8,500 and 8,650 on Thursday, holding the same range as in previous sessions this week in low liquidity as investors eye a weekend election that could set Greece on the rocky path to a euro zone exit. "Upcoming events are making it hard to trade at the moment, so the Nikkei is bouncing around in a small range," said Hiroichi Nishi, equity general manager at SMBC Nikko Securities. "On a technical level, the Nikkei and the Topix are caught between an upside around the 25-day moving average and a downside of the 5-day moving average." Investors are also looking towards a two-day Bank of Japan policy meeting that concludes on Friday to see whether the bank expands its easing programme, but many believe the BOJ will hold fire ahead of a Federal Reserve policy meeting next week. Nikkei futures in Chicago closed at 8,530, down 0.7 percent from the close in Osaka of 8,590 as U.S. stocks slipped after U.S. retail sales fell to a two-year low in May, the latest indicator of an economic slowdown in the world's biggest economy. The Nikkei was driven 0.6 percent higher on Wednesday to 8,587.84 by gains in a few large cap stocks with little overseas exposure as investors played it safe and cut back on euro-related stocks. Euro zone finance ministers agreed to loan Spain 100 billion euros at the weekend to shore up its troubled banks, which briefly cheered global markets before doubts about the details of the bailout set in. Moody's slashed its Spanish government debt rating by three notches to Baa3, saying the bailout would swell the country's debt burden. The rating cut is likely to push Spanish debt yields beyond even the euro-era highs they hit this week, further rattling investor confidence. > Wall St sells off late, succumbs to Europe fears > Euro advances for 2nd day, but gains seen limited > Bonds rise on weak U.S. data, strong 10-yr sale > Gold rises for 4th day, eyes technical resistance > Brent flat, U.S. crude down; OPEC meeting eyed STOCKS TO WATCH -HONDA MOTOR CO LTD Honda said on Wednesday it will recall 50,000 Civic small cars in the United States for a potential driveshaft assembly issue that could lead to loss of engine power, although no accidents have been reported, according to the car maker. -MITSUI & CO Mitsui & Co has bought a 19 percent stake in Taiwanese software firm General Mobile Technology Co. and is looking to work with Singapore Telecommunications Ltd, which bought a 12 percent stake, to develop software to make standard cellphones more like smartphones, the Nikkei business daily reported. -TOSHIBA TEC CORP AND OKI ELECTRIC INDUSTRY Toshiba Tec Corp is to team up with Oki Electric Industry to make digital multifunction photo copiers aimed at emerging markets. The pair would supply each other with core parts, the Nikkei business daily reported.