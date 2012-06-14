版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 6月 14日 星期四 08:05 BJT

Nikkei slips, investors eye events on horizon

TOKYO, June 14 Japan's Nikkei share average
opened down on Thursday after U.S. stocks stumbled on
disappointing retail data and investors remain wary ahead of a
Greek election that could alter the fate of the euro zone.	
    The Nikkei lost 0.6 percent to 8,534.61, while the broader
Topix dropped 0.5 percent to 722.79.

