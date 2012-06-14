Nikkei slips; investors guarded before Greek vote, Fed

TOKYO, June 14 Japan's Nikkei share average dipped on Thursday as investors continued to cut their exposure to risky assets, hedging against the potentially disruptive consequences of a Greek election at the weekend and Federal Reserve and G20 meetings next week. The Nikkei slipped 0.2 percent to 8,568.89 points, while the broader Topix index closed down 0.1 percent at 725.66.