Nikkei slips; investors guarded before Greek vote, Fed

TOKYO, June 14 Japan's Nikkei share average
dipped on Thursday as investors continued to cut their exposure
to risky assets, hedging against the potentially disruptive
consequences of a Greek election at the weekend and Federal
Reserve and G20 meetings next week.	
    The Nikkei slipped 0.2 percent to 8,568.89 points, while the
broader Topix index closed down 0.1 percent at 725.66.

