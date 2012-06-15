版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 6月 15日 星期五 08:08 BJT

Nikkei opens higher but BOJ decision a downside risk

TOKYO, June 15 Japan's Nikkei share average
opened up on Friday, tracking overnight U.S. gains after a
report that central banks are ready to provide liquidity and
prevent a credit squeeze in the case of market turmoil after the
Greek election.	
    The Nikkei opened up 0.5 percent at 8,609.70, while
the broader Topix index rose 0.5 percent to 729.25.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐