Nikkei seen rising as vote calms Greece fears

TOKYO, June 18 Japan's Nikkei share average is
set to rise on Monday after pro-bailout parties won a narrow
majority in a hotly anticipated Greek election on Sunday,
calming fears that an anti-bailout party victory could lead to a
messy euro zone exit.
Market players said the Nikkei was likely to trade between
8,600 to 8,750 on Monday as investors enter the market to buy
back stocks with high exposure to the euro zone that were
heavily sold off in the run-up to the election.
"There'll be a definite sense of relief spreading around
today, which the weaker yen against the euro will help," said
Masayuki Doshida, senior market analyst at Rakuten Securities.
"The question is whether there will be a sustained rebound
as there's still so many things to sort out - the euro zone's
fiscal problems and Spanish banks."
Nikkei futures in Chicago closed at 8,610 on
Friday, up 0.6 percent from the close in Osaka of 8,560.
The Nikkei ended flat at 8,569.32 on Friday, closing off a
week of thin volumes and low liquidity as cautious investors cut
exposure to riskier assets ahead of the pivotal election.
Greece's conservative New Democracy party, which is in
favour of a 130 billion euro bailout, held a 2.9 point lead in
Sunday's vote ahead of the anti-bailout Syriza after 97 percent
of the ballots were counted, according to the country's interior
ministry.
Although fears of an imminent euro zone exit will be soothed
by the election result, investors are now cautiously awaiting
two big events this week: a G20 meeting finishing on Tuesday and
a Federal Reserve policy meeting concluding on Wednesday.
Market participants are hoping the Group of 20 nations will
come up with concrete measures to tackle the euro zone crisis
and a slowing global economy, while there is an expectation that
the Fed will introduce further easing measures to stimulate a
flagging recovery in the United States.
STOCKS TO WATCH
-KANSAI ELECTRIC POWER CO
The Japanese government approved the restart of two nuclear
reactors operated by Kansai Electric Power Co in Ohi in western
Japan on Saturday, ahead of a potential summer power
crunch.
-SECOM
Security services company Secom Co is joining hands with
Toyota Tsusho Corp to set up a 2 billion yen ($25
million) hospital management venture in India, according to the
Nikkei business daily.