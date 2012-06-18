Nikkei rises to 1-month high as Greece worries ebb

* Nikkei steps above 8,700 points * Risk appetite improves; securities, insurance in favour * Utilities drop despite nuclear plant restart By Sophie Knight TOKYO, June 18 Japan's Nikkei share average pared early gains but held onto a one-month high by Monday's midday break after pro-bailout parties won a majority in the Greek election, averting the possibility of a tumultuous euro zone exit for the country. The Nikkei put on 1.76 percent to 8,720.27, its highest since May 23 after rising as much as 2.3 percent in the morning. Investors unwound cautious bets and covered their shorts on riskier assets such as insurance and mining companies as defensive utilities sank into negative territory, but trading remained thin as concerns about the euro zone debt crisis persisted. "Unfortunately this rally will be a brief one spurred on by short-covering, but nothing more," said Norihiro Fujito, general manager of senior investment strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley. "There's more to the euro zone crisis than just Greece - and if the victorious party don't improve Greeks' lives their support will switch to (anti-bailout party) Syriza and we'll be back to square one." Financials advanced as Greece's immediate fate became clearer. However, with Japan's top investment bank Nomura Holdings Inc up 2.2 percent and Daiwa Securities Group , climbing 2.3 percent. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group rose 2.8 percent after Nomura Securities lifted its price target and reiterated its "buy" rating for it on Friday. The glass sector was the best-performing sector, rising 3.4 percent, with mining not far behind with a gain of 3 percent. Nikon Corp rose 2.8 percent after JP Morgan reiterated its "overweight" rating, saying that the company had ramped up production of its D800 model due to overwhelming demand, and could overshoot its own operating profit guidance by 10 billion yen ($127 million) as a result. Domestically-driven stocks that found favour in last week's risk-averse climate underperformed the index, with Fast Retailing Co and Softbank Corp rising 0.8 and 0.7 pe r cent, respectively. A weakened yen against the euro buoyed Europe-reliant exporters, with Mazda Motor Co and TDK Corp both rising 4 percent. "It's a temporary rally but we're seeing broad gains because the global situation has changed now that the prospect of a 'Drachmageddon' has disappeared," said Fumiyuki Nakanishi, general manager of investment and research at SMBC Friend Securities. With 83 percent of the stocks on the first section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange advancing, the defensive utility sector was the only sector in negative territory, despite the government's decision on Saturday to restart two nuclear reactors operated by Kansai Electric Power Co, which dropped 2.8 percent. Sony Corp, Panasonic Corp and Nintendo Co Ltd were swept up as investors scrambled to cover their short bets, rising between 3.2 and 4.3 percent. Naomi Fink, a Japan equity strategist at Jefferies, said in a note that makers of electrical appliances are likely to benefit from a feed-in tariff system to be introduced on July 1. "We take profits on our short-term long vol and realise the loss on our short Securities and cover our short Banking sector position in our tactical portfolio, going long Electrical Appliances ahead of the 1 July feed-in tariff introduction," Fink wrote, referring to position adjustments following the Greek election. The broader Topix climbed 1.6 percent to 738.46 , its highest since May 17, but trading volume was low, at just 37.1 percent of its 90-day average. WHAT NEXT? Although fears of an imminent euro zone exit have been soothed by the election result, concerns remain about the health of Spanish banks, which were granted a 100 billion euro bailout last week, as well as the euro zone's fiscal health in general. Investors are hoping for a coordinated response to the euro zone crisis from the G20, which starts a two-day meeting later on Monday, and many expect further easing from the Federal Reserve after its policy meeting concluding on Wednesday. "There's a much lower chance that the Fed will ease now that the situation in Greece has been defused," said Nakanishi of SMBC Friend Securities. Fujito of Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley noted that U.S. markets rallied last week in anticipation of either victory for the pro-bailout parties, or further Fed easing if anti-bailout Syriza won. "When market turmoil erupts you can expect policies to come forth, which is why the market sometimes hopes for a negative outcome to nudge politicians into action."