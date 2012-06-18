Nikkei set to slip as concerns on Spain persist

TOKYO, June 19 Japan's Nikkei average is on
Tuesday expected to give up some of its hefty gains from the
previous session as initial enthusiasm over a victory for
pro-bailout parties in Greece gives way to persistent concerns
over Spain and its banks.
The Nikkei was likely to trade between 8,600 and
8,750, strategists said, after Nikkei futures in Chicago closed at 8,680 on Monday, down 0.6 percent from the
Osaka close of 8,730.
Spanish bond yields hit a new euro-era high above 7 percent
on Monday, with bad loans at banks in Spain climbing to 8.72
percent of their outstanding portfolios in April, the highest
level since April 1994, Bank of Spain data showed on Monday.
That is up from 8.37 percent a month earlier.
The surge in borrowing costs threatened Spain's ability to
fund itself and raises speculation the country may need a
full-blown bailout. Greece, Ireland and Portugal were forced to
seek international bailouts soon after their 10-year bond yields
climbed above 7 percent.
"I think details of the Spanish bank bailout will be decided
soon. We have G20 and the FOMC this week and the EU summit next
week. The market will stabilise if we were to see some
commitments from the governments," said Takashi Hiroki, chief
strategist at Monex Inc.
The Nikkei on Monday climbed 1.8 percent to 8,721.02, its
highest closing level since May 22 and breaking above its 25-day
moving average at 8,601.54.
But the benchmark is still down 13.5 percent so far this
quarter after rallying 19.3 percent in January-March to log its
best first quarter performance in 24 years.
The broader Topix index advanced 1.7 percent to
738.81 on Monday, also marking a one-month closing high.
The Topix carried a 12-month forward price-to-earnings ratio
of 10.7, up from a 43-month low of 10.4 hit last week, data from
Thomson Reuters Datastream showed.
> Europe hits Wall Street, Oracle rallies late
> Euro falls as Spain worry overshadows Greek vote
> U.S. debt prices slip after Greece election
> Gold edges up on uncertainty over Europe, FOMC
> Oil falls on euro zone worry, fading stimulus hope
STOCKS TO WATCH
- NOMURA HOLDINGS
Japan has excluded Nomura from working on the government's
sale of roughly $6 billion worth of Japan Tobacco
shares, in a blow to Japan's largest broker as it grapples with
an insider trading scandal.
The Ministry of Finance said in a statement on Monday it had
chosen JPMorgan Chase & Co, Daiwa Securities,
Goldman Sachs and Mizuho Securities as underwriters for
the share sale by the world's third-largest cigarette company.
- TOKYO ELECTRIC POWER CO
Chevron Corp has signed a deal to supply additional
liquefied natural gas to Tokyo Electric Power Co, the U.S. oil
major said on Monday.
- AEON CORP
Tesco, the world's No.3 retailer, has ended a
nine-year attempt to crack Japan's tough retail market by
effectively paying Aeon, the country's No.2 general retailer, to
take its loss-making business there off its hands.