Nikkei eases from one-month high on Spain concerns

TOKYO, June 19 Japan's Nikkei share average
pulled back from a one-month high on Tuesday as initial
enthusiasm over a victory for pro-bailout parties in Greece gave
way to persistent concerns over Spain and its banking sector.
The Nikkei slipped 0.2 percent to 8,701.31 after rallying
1.8 percent on Monday to hit its highest closing level since May
22.
"Yesterday was more short-covering than anything else. There
is no doubt that Greek results over the weekend took some risk
off the market ... but what you saw overnight was the
re-emphasise the challenging situation of the government bond
markets in the peripheries, mostly around Spain," a senior
dealer at a foreign bank said.
"Liquidity is very light, so the market is very jumpy. I
still remain convinced that the risk in equity markets is
probably to the upside mostly because people don't own it."
He said domestic retail investors were buyers and hedge
funds were also picking up some risk assets though long-only
funds were sellers.
Spanish bond yields hit a new euro-era high above 7 percent
on Monday, with bad loans at banks in Spain climbing to 8.72
percent of their outstanding portfolios in April, the highest
level since April 1994, Bank of Spain data showed on Monday.
That is up from 8.37 percent a month earlier.
The surge in borrowing costs threatened Spain's ability to
fund itself and raises speculation the country may need a
full-blown bailout. Greece, Ireland and Portugal were forced to
seek international bailouts soon after their 10-year bond yields
climbed above 7 percent.
The broader Topix was down 0.1 percent at 738.40 on
Tuesday.
Canon Inc fell 0.9 percent, with another trader
saying that it might be time shorting the stock after the camera
and printer maker completed its share buyback programme as its
camera business faced competition from Nikon Corp and
smartphones.
Steelmakers were also under pressure after U.S. peer AK
Steel Holdings Corp forecast second-quarter profit that
fell short of analysts' expectations and said volatility in the
market and the recent drop in steel prices prevented it from
issuing a full-year guidance.
Osaka Steel Co Ltd, Tokyo Steel Manufacturing Co
Ltd, Mitsubishi Steel Mfg Co Ltd and JFE
Holdings Inc were down between 1.6 and 4.2 percent.
Also underperforming the broader market was Nomura Holdings
, down 0.7 percent after it was excluded from working on
the government's sale of roughly $6 billion worth of Japan
Tobacco <2914.T. shares as it grappled with an insider trading
scandal.