Nikkei slips from one-month high; Sharp rises

* Steelmakers fall after U.S. AK Steel sees soft profit * Sharp outperforms; Taiwan's Hon Hai plans to buy more shares By Dominic Lau TOKYO, June 19 Japan's Nikkei share average pulled back from a one-month high on Tuesday as initial enthusiasm over a victory for pro-bailout parties in Greece gave way to resurgent concerns over Spain and its banking sector. The Nikkei slipped 0.3 percent to 8,698.60 after rallying 1.8 percent on Monday to hit its highest closing level since May 22. "Yesterday was more short-covering than anything else. There is no doubt that Greek results over the weekend took some risk off the market ... but what you saw overnight was a return to an emphasis on the challenging situation in government bond markets in the peripheries, mostly around Spain," said a senior dealer at a foreign bank. "Liquidity is very light, so the market is very jumpy. I still remain convinced that the risk in equity markets is probably to the upside mostly because people don't own it." He said domestic retail investors were buying and hedge funds were also picking up some risk assets, although long-only funds were sellers. Spanish bond yields hit a new euro-era high above 7 percent on Monday, with bad loans at banks in Spain climbing to 8.72 percent of their outstanding portfolios in April, the highest level since April 1994, Bank of Spain data showed on Monday. That is up from 8.37 percent a month earlier. The surge in borrowing costs threatens Spain's ability to fund itself and raises speculation the country may need a full-blown bailout. Greece, Ireland and Portugal were forced to seek international bailouts soon after their 10-year bond yields climbed above 7 percent. Concerns over the deepening euro zone debt crisis and slowing growth in the United States and China have weighed on Japanese equities, with the Nikkei down 13.7 percent this quarter after rallying more than 19 percent in January-March to log its best first quarter performance in 24 years. "Just before the Greek election, I increased my long exposure. Now I am on the sidelines ... I am keeping my eyes on the FOMC and political issues happening this week," said Yasuo Sakuma, portfolio manager at Bayview Asset Management. Sakuma added he had raised his exposure to megabanks and insurers as well as the raw materials sector. The broader Topix was flat at 739.04 on Tuesday. Trading volume on the main board after the morning session was thin, at 33 percent of its full daily average for the past 90 days. The Topix carried a 12-month forward price-to-earnings ratio of 10.7, up from a 43-month low of 10.4 hit last week, data from Thomson Reuters Datastream showed. LOOKING SHARP Sharp Corp outperformed, up 4.4 percent after Hon Hai Precision Industry, the main supplier to Apple Inc , said it is in talks with Sharp about increasing its stake as it bets on the Japanese firm's technology to give it a boost in the cut-throat display panel business. Steelmakers were under pressure after U.S. peer AK Steel Holdings Corp forecast second-quarter profit that fell short of analysts' expectations and said volatility in the market and the recent drop in steel prices prevented it from issuing full-year guidance. Osaka Steel Co Ltd, Mitsubishi Steel Mfg Co Ltd and JFE Holdings Inc were down between 1.3 and 3 percent. Tokyo Steel Manufacturing Co Ltd shed 3.8 percent, hurt by its plan to drop prices for all contracts signed in July. Fast Retailing also underperformed the broader market, dropping 1.2 percent after JPMorgan cut its price target, saying domestic sales at the Uniqlo fashion chain could undershoot expectations.