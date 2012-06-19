Nikkei knocked off four-week high on persisting Europe fears

* Steelmakers drop after U.S. AK Steel profit disappoints
* Sharp rises as Taiwan's Hon Hai plans to buy more shares
* Fast Retailing loses some shine after downgrades
By Sophie Knight
TOKYO, June 19 Japan's Nikkei share average
retreated on Tuesday from the previous day's four-week high as
the initially positive reception for Greece's election result
was chilled by concerns about Spain's banking sector.
The Nikkei fell 0.8 percent to 8,655.87 after rallying 1.8
percent on Monday to hit its highest close since May 22.
Sharp Corp was Tuesday's standout with a gain of
3.2 percent after Hon Hai Precision Industry said it
was in discussions to increase its stake in the company.
But investor jitters about an intractable euro zone crisis
pushed down the overall market.
"The Greek election didn't fix the situation; if anything
the problems in Europe are only spreading," said Fujio Ando,
managing director of Chibagin Asset Management. "The two-month
gap between the polls also meant there was no government to get
on with improving the situation either."
The market's focus switched to Spain, where bond yields hit
a new euro-era high above 7 percent on Monday, a level that led
Greece, Ireland and Portugal to seek international bailouts.
There are now concerns that Spain's increasing inability to
finance its own debt means Madrid may need a much larger bailout
than the 100 billion euro loan promised for its troubled banks
last week. Bad loans at Spanish banks swelled to 8.72 percent of
their outstanding portfolios in April, the highest since April
1994, according to Bank of Spain data released on Monday.
Japanese steelmakers were hit by U.S. peer AK Steel Holdings
Corp forecasting a second-quarter profit that fell short
of analysts' expectations and refusing to issue full-year
guidance because of market volatility.
Osaka Steel Co Ltd lost 7.3 percent, while
Mitsubishi Steel Mfg Co Ltd and JFE Holdings Inc
dropped 4 and 2.3 percent respectively. Tokyo Steel
Manufacturing Co Ltd, also hurt by its plan to drop
prices for all contracts signed in July, shed 4.2 percent.
Japan Drilling Co Ltd gained 2.2 percent while JX
Holdings Inc rose as much as 5.7 percent before closing
1.3 percent up after the Japanese government revealed plans on
Monday to drill for oil and natural gas off the coast of the
country's Niigata prefecture.
The broader Topix index > fell 0.6 percent to 734.69
in low volume, with the number of shares trading hands at just
69.2 percent of its 90-day average.
Low liquidity continued to plague the market, leaving it
vulnerable to large swings.
"Long term investors went quiet a long time ago when they
realised that the euro zone crisis is going to take a long time
to fix, so the only people reacting to the everyday flow of news
are the short-term investors," said Makoto Kikuchi, CEO of Myojo
Asset Management Japan. "The longs are sitting tight on firms
expanding into emerging markets, like precision parts and
trading companies."
Fast Retailing Co Ltd, a heavyweight on the Nikkei,
has lost some of its shine recently and is currently
unattractive to foreign investors because of a price-to-earnings
ratio above 20, higher than its peers, according to Kikuchi.
DOWNGRADE SLOWS FAST RETAILING
The operator of low-cost clothing store Uniqlo shed 1.4
percent on Tuesday after JP Morgan was the latest brokerage to
deliver a downbeat outlook, slashing its target price. JP Morgan
analysts cut the domestically-driven company's operating profit
forecast, saying in a note "It's hard to be confident about a
sales recovery... We think the stock market has already priced
in high growth potential in Asia."
A G20 meeting in Mexico concludes later on Tuesday, but few
market players expect it to produce any substantial measures to
tackle the global slowdown.
"The G20 is meaningless posturing," said Kikuchi of Myojo
Asset Management. "All they can do is say that they're working
together to find a solution, they can't actually change
anything. The FOMC, on the other hand, is extremely important."
On Tuesday, the Federal Reserve will begin a two-day Federal
Open Committee Meeting to decide on whether to introduce further
easing measures. Market consensus is that the Fed will at least
extend Operation Twist, its long-term bond buying programme,
another three months beyond June, when it is set to finish.