Japan's Nikkei set to rise on Fed stimulus prospects

TOKYO, June 20 Japan's Nikkei share average is expected to open higher on Wednesday on growing speculation that the U.S. Federal Reserve will launch a new round of stimulus to counter slower growth and the impact of the euro zone sovereign debt crisis. "The market is waiting for the outcome of the Fed meeting, any many expect some kind of easing steps. If they're disappointed, U.S. stocks would fall, so that risk will likely keep the market here from pushing the upside too far," said Yutaka Miura, senior technical analyst at Mizuho Securities. The Fed is due to release a statement at 1630 GMT, following a two-day meeting. The Nikkei is likely to trade between 8,600 and 8,750, strategists said, after Nikkei futures in Chicago closed at 8,695 on Tuesday, up 0.5 percent from the Osaka close of 8,650. On Tuesday, the Nikkei fell 0.8 percent to 8,655.87, retreating from a one-month closing high hit the previous session and holding below 8,714.78, the 23.6 percent retracement of its fall from March 27 to June 4. The broader Topix index eased 0.6 percent to 734.69. The benchmark Nikkei is down 14.2 percent so far this quarter after rallying more than 19 percent in January-March, logging its best first quarter performance in 24 years. > Wall Street gets a lift from hopes for more Fed moves > Euro gains vs U.S. dollar as Fed decision awaited > Treasuries slip as stock gains curb bid before Fed > Gold down as Fed meets, euro worries support > Brent crude dips as Iran, West plan July talks STOCKS TO WATCH --TOYOTA MOTOR CORP Toyota will cut its production capacity in Japan by more than 10 percent from current levels to about 3.1 million units by 2014, continuing to reduce its domestic output, the Nikkei said on Wednesday. --MIZUHO FINANCIAL GROUP Mizuho Financial Group has agreed to acquire Banco WestLB do Brasil SA for around 30 billion yen ($380 million), a source with knowledge of the matter said.