2012年 6月 20日

Nikkei rises 0.9 pct on U.S. Fed stimulus hopes

TOKYO, June 20 Japan's Nikkei share average
advanced in early trade on Wednesday on growing speculation that
the U.S. Federal Reserve will launch a new round of stimulus to
counter slower growth and the impact of the euro zone sovereign
debt crisis.
    The Nikkei rose 0.9 percent to 8,735.09, breaking
above 8,714.78, the 23.6 percent retracement of its fall from
March 27 to June 4.
    The broader Topix climbed 1.1 percent to 742.73.

