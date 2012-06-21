Nikkei above 8,800 after yen weakens on Fed move

BRIEF-EnSync Energy acquires DCfusion LLC
* EnSync Inc- Acquisition is expected to be accretive to EnSync Energy within calendar year
TOKYO, June 21 Japan's Nikkei share average rose on Thursday as the yen weakened slightly after the U.S. Federal Reserve stopped short of a third round of quantitative easing and satisfied itself with just a dash of monetary stimulus. The Nikkei rose 0.6 percent to 8,806.69 and the broader Topix index also edged up 0.6 percent, to 751.75.
* Hudson Global reports 2016 fourth quarter and full-year results
* IC Potash announces closing of a private placement and diversification into the organic fertilizer market for medical cannabis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: