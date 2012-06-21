版本:
Nikkei above 8,800 after yen weakens on Fed move

TOKYO, June 21 Japan's Nikkei share average rose
on Thursday as the yen weakened slightly after the U.S. Federal
Reserve stopped short of a third round of quantitative easing
and satisfied itself with just a dash of monetary stimulus.
    The Nikkei rose 0.6 percent to 8,806.69 and the
broader Topix index also edged up 0.6 percent, to
751.75.

