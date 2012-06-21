Nikkei rises above 8,800 on weaker yen after Fed move

* Exporters buoyed by weaker yen * Toshiba gains on massive solar farm plans * Short-covering supports as MSCI stands pat on Korea, Taiwan TOKYO, June 21 Japan's Nikkei share average rose in early trade on Thursday on a slightly weaker yen after the U.S. Federal Reserve stopped short of a third round of quantitative easing, introducing only a milder stimulus to bolster a flagging U.S. economy. The Nikkei added 1.1 percent to 8,851.59 while the broader Topix index rose 1.2 percent to 755.88. Exporters firmed and risk appetite was bolstered as the yen eased on the Fed's decision to restrict itself to extending "Operation Twist" to the end of the year. "The fact they eased at all is a plus for the U.S. economy, while holding off on QE3 is good for the Japanese market as it didn't strengthen the yen," said Hideyuki Ishiguro, assistant manager of investment strategy at Okasan Securities. "The other factor buoying the Nikkei today is short-covering after Korea and Taiwan didn't make the MSCI upgrade." New York-based equity index provider MSCI maintained South Korea and Taiwan in its emerging market classification on Thursday, dashing hopes of an upgrade. Some investors expecting an upgrade had sold index futures in the run-up to the decision on the expectation it would draw attention away from the Japanese market, but were forced to cover their short-bets. Toshiba Corp rose 3 percent after the company revealed plans on Wednesday to build a 100 megawatt solar farm, the largest in Japan, on the northeastern coastline hit by last year's tsunami and nuclear power accident. Automakers were firm as the dollar stepped up to 79.48, with Toyota Motor Corp up 1 percent as the top-traded stock by turnover on the main board. Honda Motor Co rose 3.2 percent, while Nissan Motor Co put on 1.5 percent after the Nikkei business daily reported it will cut domestic production capacity by 15 percent without dropping staff. Renesas Electronics Co bounced 4.6 percent after sources said its major shareholders had agreed to provide the Troubled chipmaker 50 billion yen ($633 million) towards its restructuring. Hitachi Ltd, Mitsubishi Electric Corp and NEC Corp rose between 0.4 and 1.4 percent. Yet the Nikkei's gains remained broad and shallow as uncertainty about the direction of the global economy persisted. "Trading volume is going to remain thin today as there's no real good news yet. Investors are still waiting on a significant policy response to global economic problems," said Masayuki Doshida, senior market analyst at Rakuten Securities. Euro zone finance ministers meet later on Thursday to discuss recent efforts to stabilise the currency union after Spanish bonds yields rocketed to euro-era highs this week and a victory for a pro-bailout party in a Greek election failed to calm fears about the country's fiscal situation. The Nikkei is down 12.2 percent on the quarter, hurt by concerns about slowing growth in the U.S. and China as well as a deepening euro zone crisis. However, it has recovered 6.7 percent from a six-month low hit on June 4.