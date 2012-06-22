Nikkei falls 0.9 pct on slowing global growth fears

* Nikkei retreats from one-month closing high * Sony, Panasonic up; sources say to announce OLED tie-up next wk * Olympus rises, Nikkei says to receive 50 bln yen from Sony TOKYO, June 22 Japan's Nikkei share average fell nearly 1 percent on Friday as data showing U.S. manufacturing grew at its slowest pace in 11 months in June added to concerns about weaker growth in Europe and China. Economic-sensitive sectors were the major decliners, with the mining sector down 2.5 percent and shippers losing 1.9 percent. The Nikkei was down 0.9 percent or 77.62 points by midmorning at 8,746.45. But it was holding above 8,714.78, the 23.6 percent retracement of its fall from March 27 to six-month low on June 4. The index hit its highest closing level in five weeks on Thursday. "We are seeing Japanese banks benefiting from the fact they were excluded from the downgrades from Moody's. Some of the regional banks are outperforming on the back of that," a trader at a European brokerage said. Ratings agency Moody's Investors Service overnight cut the credit ratings of 15 of the world's biggest banks, including JPMorgan, Bank of America and HSBC Holdings , to reflect the risk they face from volatile capital markets activities. Japanese regional banks Towa bank, Oita Bank and Akita Bank were up between 0.4 and 1.4 percent. A weaker yen against the dollar offered some support to Japanese exporters, which also face the prospects of softer global demand for their products. "The yen holding nicely above the 80 yen level is positive for exporters, certainly electronics names," the trader said. Sony Corp rose 3.2 percent after two sources said it and Panasonic Corp will announce an agreement next week to cooperate in developing ways to mass produce next generation organic light emitting diode televisions. Panasonic added 1.1 percent. Sony is also in final talks with Olympus Corp to invest 50 billion yen ($623 million) in the camera and medical equipment maker to help it rebuild from last year's accounting scandal. Olympus gained 1.5 percent. The benchmark Nikkei is still up 2.1 percent this week, on track for its best weekly performance in four months, but is down 13.2 percent on the quarter, weighed by concerns about the deepening euro zone sovereign debt crisis. The broader Topix slipped 0.9 percent to 747.22 on Friday. The Topix now carries a 12-month forward price-to-book ratio of 0.83, much cheaper than the U.S. S&P 500's 1.83 and STOXX Europe 600's 1.23, data from Thomson Reuters Datastream showed. But the Japanese index offered a much lower return on equity of 7.7 percent to S&P 500's 15.4 percent and STOXX Europe 600's 12.9 percent.