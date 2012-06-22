Slowing global growth nudges Nikkei below 8,800 points

* Nikkei tiptoes away from one-month closing high
* Sony up on reports of Panasonic tie-up, Olympus aid
* Weaker yen lends support to exporters
By Sophie Knight
TOKYO, June 22 Japan's Nikkei average slipped on
Friday as investors brooded over flagging manufacturing activity
in the United States, Europe and China, but the key share index
still sneaked in its best weekly gain in four months.
Losses were curbed as a weaker yen led to gains for major
exporters, while Sony Corp rose 5.6 percent on reports
that it would invest roughly 50 billion yen ($622.86 million) in
scandal-hit Olympus and also join hands with Panasonic to make
next generation TVs.
"There's definitely a focus on large caps today which marks
a change from the usual position adjustments on a Friday - if
you look at the most traded stocks a lot of them are gainers,"
said Hiroyuki Fukunaga, chief executive of Investrust.
Among the five top-traded stocks by turnover was Honda Motor
Co, which rose 0.8 percent, while Softbank Corp
topped the ranking, adding 2 percent to recent gains to
hit a fresh nine-month high in anticipation of the upcoming
iPhone 5 release.
But economically sensitive sectors slumped, with the mining
sector shedding 2.4 percent and iron and steel
down 1 percent.
The Nikkei fell 0.3 percent to 8,798.35 points after
hitting its highest closing level in five weeks on Thursday, but
managed to end up 2.7 percent on the week, the biggest weekly
gain since mid-February.
"I'd expected a much bigger fall today after the drop in U.S.
stocks but the weaker yen is lending a surprising amount of
support to the market," said one trader for a foreign bank.
"However, I think it's linked to the impact of the Operation
Twist announcement and don't think it implies a significant
trend for the forex market."
The Federal Reserve on Wednesday extended its programme to
buy long-term securities and sell short-term ones to year-end,
beyond its original expiration date in June, dashing some
investors' hopes for a bigger stimulus and keeping the dollar
firm.
Subsequently, sentiment was hit by weak data. Business
activity in the euro zone shrank for a fifth straight month in
June while Chinese manufacturing contracted, as Philly Fed's
mid-Atlantic facotry index fell unexpectedly to minus 16.6 in
June on weakening overseas demand.
But some regional Japanese banks were boosted after they
were excluded from rating agency Moody's Investors Service
downgrade of 15 major global banks to reflect exposure to
volatile capital markets. Akita Bank gained 3.3 percent
and Towa Bank closed up 1.4 percent.
Kansai Electric Power Co pared early losses but
still shed 1.9 percent after Kyodo News reported that scheduled
blackouts could hit the power-strapped Kansai region twice a day
and only once daily in other areas. The electric and gas sector
underperformed the market, dropping 0.7 percent.
The broader Topix slipped 0.4 percent to 750.92 on
Friday.
The Topix now carries a 12-month forward price-to-book ratio
of 0.83, much cheaper than the U.S. S&P 500's 1.83 and
STOXX Europe 600's 1.23, data from Thomson Reuters
Datastream showed.
But the Japanese index offered a much lower return on equity
of 7.7 percent to S&P 500's 15.4 percent and STOXX Europe 600's
12.9 percent.
TIME FOR AN UPSWING?
With the Nikkei holding above 8,707.96, its 23.6 percent
retracement of its slide from March 27 to its six-month low on
June 4, some analysts were optimistic that the index could be on
an upward trend.
Michi Hirakawa, a strategist at Daiwa Securities Capital
Markets said that both the Nikkei and the Topix have set out on
a positive trend, are approaching their five-week moving
averages, and that strong performances for precision parts and
communication companies are buoying the market.
Foreign investors purchased Japanese equities last week for
the first time in nine weeks - to the tune of 59 billion yen
($735 million) - while their purchases of "safe-haven" Japanese
bonds ebbed slightly.
"It just seems like foreigners have nothing left to sell,"
said the trader. A contributing strategist at Nomura Securities,
Yujiro Goto, said in a note that "it is premature to suggest
that there are changes in the foreign investment trend, though,
because of still elevated concerns over the euro zone debt
problem and the weakening U.S. economic outlook."