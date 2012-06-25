版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 6月 25日 星期一 08:06 BJT

Japan's Nikkei rises, helped by softer yen

TOKYO, June 25 Japan's Nikkei share average
edged higher in early trade on Monday as exporters benefited
from a softening in the yen on the back of improving funding for
European banks.
    The Nikkei added 0.4 percent to 8,829.49, regaining
the 8,800 mark, while the broader Topix rose 0.4 percent
to 754.14.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐