Nikkei slips but defensives offer support

* KDDI, Astellas Pharma rise * Chiyoda Corp falls on Australia LNG project fears TOKYO, June 25 Japan's Nikkei share average dipped on Monday, with defensive stocks helping to offset global jitters as euro zone policymakers appeared no closer to resolving the region's debt crisis heading into another European summit this week. The Nikkei eased 0.2 percent to 8,785.10, while the broader Topix was flat at 750.85. Telecommunications firm KDDI was the top weighted gainer, up 1.4 percent, while peer NTT DoCoMo rose 1 percent. Astellas Pharma Inc gained 1.4 percent after the drugmaker received approval for additional use of its Symbicort Trubuhaler drug treatment for adult bronchial asthma in Japan. "On the European side, you have concerns about the summit. It's not if they have not had the repeated chances to get together to talk about this," said Nicholas Smith, Japan strategist at CLSA. "On the Japanese side, you have got the likely vote on the consumption tax. It might be tense and certainly low volume is suggesting there isn't much commitment from investors until they get these two issues resolved." Domestic media reported the ruling Democrats and the opposition have agreed in principle to vote on Tuesday on a bill aimed at doubling the 5 percent sales tax by 2015. "The consumption tax talk over the weekend obviously is putting some pressure on the retail space today," a trader said. Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings Ltd, J.Front Retailing Co Ltd and Bic Camera Inc slipped between 0.5 and 1.7 percent. Trading volume on the Topix after the morning session was light, at 35 percent of its full daily average for the pasta 90 days. The benchmark Nikkei has rallied 6.6 percent since hitting a six-month low on June 4, but is still down nearly 13 percent on the quarter, hurt by concerns about the deepening euro zone sovereign debt crisis and slowing global growth. Weighing on the market on Monday was weakness in sectors sensitive to economic conditions-, with mining down 3.1 percent and shippers off 1.3 percent. Plant engineer Chiyoda Corp fell 3.1 percent to a near three-week low, extending Friday's 3.3 percent drop on concerns that development of the Browse liquefied natural gas project in Australia would be delayed. Chiyoda is part of a joint venture that has been awarded for a front-end engineering and design contract for the onshore component of the project.