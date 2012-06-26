Nikkei falls to one-week low on EU summit doubts

BRIEF-Teck Resources CEO says debt reduction is key priority
* CEO Donald Lindsay says would like to get debt down below $5 billion; could get there by year end
TOKYO, June 26 Japan's Nikkei share average fell to a one-week low in early deals on Tuesday on scepticism that this week's European summit will produce any significant progress to tackle the currency bloc's debt crisis. The Nikkei lost 0.7 percent to 8,671.82, and the broader Topix index was down 0.7 percent at 740.43.
* CEO Donald Lindsay says would like to get debt down below $5 billion; could get there by year end
* Glazer Capital LLC reports a 6.1 percent passive stake in Jensyn Acquisition Corp as of december 31, 2016 -SEC filing Source text : [ID:http://bit.ly/2l8GuSa] Further company coverage: