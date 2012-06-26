版本:
Nikkei falls to one-week low on EU summit doubts

TOKYO, June 26 Japan's Nikkei share average fell
to a one-week low in early deals on Tuesday on scepticism that
this week's European summit will produce any significant
progress to tackle the currency bloc's debt crisis.
    The Nikkei lost 0.7 percent to 8,671.82, and the
broader Topix index was down 0.7 percent at 740.43.

