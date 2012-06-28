Nikkei strengthens; gains at risk due to EU summit pessimism

* Shareholder meeting season stems selling
* Banking and insurance strong as risk appetite improves
* EU summit on Thursday may pare gains
By Sophie Knight
TOKYO, June 28 Japan's Nikkei share average
firmed on Thursday on improved risk appetite as selling slowed
ahead of mid-year reviews, but gains could be pared as investors
fear a disappointing European leaders summit on the euro zone
debt crisis.
The Nikkei rose 0.9 percent to 8,810.21 points, with banks
and insurance companies strongly favoured, and exporters
regaining some of the ground they lost on Wednesday.
"Today we're seeing a flighty-high driven by a seasonal
phenomenon," said Norihiro Fujito, senior investment strategist
at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley. "U.S. stocks went up because
pension funds are window-dressing ahead of a mid-year review,
while in Japan there's an unspoken agreement to curb selling
during shareholder meeting season."
Fujito added that nearly 70 percent of stocks on the Tokyo
Stock Exchange have been advancers in the last three days of
June for the past 50 years, a shade above the 64 percent
advancing on Thursday morning.
Daio Paper Corp rose 4.3 percent after its
shareholder meeting, the first since the former CEO was found
last year to have used 10 billion yen of company funds for
personal use. Directors promised to prevent similar scandals
from erupting again. The founder's brother also resigned on
Wednesday, leaving no family members left in management.
Banks and insurance firms were some of the strongest
gainers, with Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc up 2.8
percent as the second most-traded stock by turnover on the main
board. Mizuho Financial Group Inc was up 3.2 percent.
Panasonic Corp rose 2.4 percent after Bank of
America Merrill Lynch upgraded the consumer electronics maker to
"buy" from "neutral" and lifted its price target to 800 yen from
645, citing growth in domestic appliance sales and further steps
to cut TV losses.
"The market is rising as a whole and the bottom is looking
stronger, in contrast to the patchy gains for a few select
stocks yesterday," said Yutaka Miura, senior technical analyst
in equity research at Mizuho Securities.
"Europe is still on the radar, however, and if the yen
strengthens in the afternoon the Nikkei could pare gains."
EU leaders are due to begin a two-day meeting later on
Thursday to discuss strategies to tackle the euro zone debt
crisis, as Spanish and Italian bond yields reach critical
levels. But German Chancellor Angela Merkel is expected to
insist that other leaders put the bloc's fundamental problems
ahead of pleas for emergency action.
"Merkel has made some rather negative comments, which means
the market doesn't expect much. But investors will want to hear
about whether they are going to move towards banking or fiscal
union," Miura said.
The broader Topix rose 1.1 percent to 753.89 in
moderate volume, at 42 percent of its 90-day average by the
midday break.
Market players saw the Nikkei as being on firmer footing
this week, as it has now stepped above its five-day average at
around 8,747.53.
Foreign investors, who make up around two-thirds of the
Japanese market, were net buyers of Japaense shares last week
for the second straight week, according to figures from the
Ministry of Finance.
"Historically after a boost from window-dressing at the end
of June, stocks fall in July," Fujito of Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan
Stanley said.
"Trading is still very thin and hovering below 1 trillion
yen on the first section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, which
means the gains aren't as significant."
The benchmark is down 12.6 percent on the quarter, which
ends on Friday, after rallying more than 19 percent between
Jan-March.