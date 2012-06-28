Nikkei strengthens; gains at risk due to EU summit pessimism

* Shareholder meeting season stems selling * Banking and insurance strong as risk appetite improves * EU summit on Thursday may pare gains By Sophie Knight TOKYO, June 28 Japan's Nikkei share average firmed on Thursday on improved risk appetite as selling slowed ahead of mid-year reviews, but gains could be pared as investors fear a disappointing European leaders summit on the euro zone debt crisis. The Nikkei rose 0.9 percent to 8,810.21 points, with banks and insurance companies strongly favoured, and exporters regaining some of the ground they lost on Wednesday. "Today we're seeing a flighty-high driven by a seasonal phenomenon," said Norihiro Fujito, senior investment strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley. "U.S. stocks went up because pension funds are window-dressing ahead of a mid-year review, while in Japan there's an unspoken agreement to curb selling during shareholder meeting season." Fujito added that nearly 70 percent of stocks on the Tokyo Stock Exchange have been advancers in the last three days of June for the past 50 years, a shade above the 64 percent advancing on Thursday morning. Daio Paper Corp rose 4.3 percent after its shareholder meeting, the first since the former CEO was found last year to have used 10 billion yen of company funds for personal use. Directors promised to prevent similar scandals from erupting again. The founder's brother also resigned on Wednesday, leaving no family members left in management. Banks and insurance firms were some of the strongest gainers, with Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc up 2.8 percent as the second most-traded stock by turnover on the main board. Mizuho Financial Group Inc was up 3.2 percent. Panasonic Corp rose 2.4 percent after Bank of America Merrill Lynch upgraded the consumer electronics maker to "buy" from "neutral" and lifted its price target to 800 yen from 645, citing growth in domestic appliance sales and further steps to cut TV losses. "The market is rising as a whole and the bottom is looking stronger, in contrast to the patchy gains for a few select stocks yesterday," said Yutaka Miura, senior technical analyst in equity research at Mizuho Securities. "Europe is still on the radar, however, and if the yen strengthens in the afternoon the Nikkei could pare gains." EU leaders are due to begin a two-day meeting later on Thursday to discuss strategies to tackle the euro zone debt crisis, as Spanish and Italian bond yields reach critical levels. But German Chancellor Angela Merkel is expected to insist that other leaders put the bloc's fundamental problems ahead of pleas for emergency action. "Merkel has made some rather negative comments, which means the market doesn't expect much. But investors will want to hear about whether they are going to move towards banking or fiscal union," Miura said. The broader Topix rose 1.1 percent to 753.89 in moderate volume, at 42 percent of its 90-day average by the midday break. Market players saw the Nikkei as being on firmer footing this week, as it has now stepped above its five-day average at around 8,747.53. Foreign investors, who make up around two-thirds of the Japanese market, were net buyers of Japaense shares last week for the second straight week, according to figures from the Ministry of Finance. "Historically after a boost from window-dressing at the end of June, stocks fall in July," Fujito of Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley said. "Trading is still very thin and hovering below 1 trillion yen on the first section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, which means the gains aren't as significant." The benchmark is down 12.6 percent on the quarter, which ends on Friday, after rallying more than 19 percent between Jan-March.