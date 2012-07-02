版本:
Nikkei extends gains on momentum from EU decision

TOKYO, July 2 Japan's Nikkei share average rose
at Monday's open, extending gains made after a euro zone
agreement to help stabilise the region's banks and shrugging off
disappointing Chinese industrial data released at the weekend.
    The Nikkei gained 0.8 percent to 9,068.33, while the
broader Topix also put on 0.8 percent, to 776.01.

