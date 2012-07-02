版本:
Nikkei ends flat, retreats from 2-month high as euro euphoria fizzles

TOKYO, July 2 Japan's Nikkei average erased
earlier gains to end almost flat on Monday after an early rally
spurred by an agreement to stabilize euro zone banks sputtered
out as investors waited for more details.
    The Nikkei ended at 9,003.48, almost unchanged,
after having hit two-month high of 9,103.79 at one point. The
broader Topix index shed 0.1 percent to 769.34, after
having risen as high as 778.87.

