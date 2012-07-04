版本:
2012年 7月 4日

Nikkei rises on improved risk sentiment

TOKYO, July 4 Japan's Nikkei share average
opened higher on Wednesday, with investors showing some appetite
for riskier assets on expectations of further action by central
banks to tackle flagging global growth.
    The Nikkei was 0.7 percent higher at 9,125.60, and the
broader Topix index rose 0.6 percent to 781.39.

