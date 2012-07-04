Nikkei rise 0.4 pct as domestic demand buoys

* Riskier assets come back into favour * Index seems overbought but could rise through July-analyst * Expectations of easing continue to support market By Sophie Knight TOKYO, July 4 Japan's Nikkei share average rose on Wednesday morning, bolstered by a focus on domestically driven stocks and improved risk sentiment amid expectations that central banks will act to support flagging global growth. The Nikkei was up 0.4 percent to 9,102.71, helped by gains for cyclical stocks such as industrial machinery and mining companies, but foods fell 0.9 percent and other defensives drooped. "The market has become a lot more risk-on and is becoming more resilient to developments overseas because the gains are led by companies relying on domestic demand," said Ryota Sakagami, chief strategist of SMBC Nikko Securities. Index heavyweights Fast Retailing Co Ltd and Softbank Corp outperformed to lend support, rising 0.9 percent and 1.2 percent respectively. Construction machinery maker Komatsu Ltd advanced 1.8 percent, while industrial robotics maker Fanuc Ltd gained 0.9 percent on hopes of increased demand as Japan's post-tsunami reconstruction gathers pace over the summer. To some analysts, recent gains indicate that the Nikkei, which struck a six-month closing low of 8,295.63 on June 4, will reach at least 9,250, a 50 percent retracement of its slide from a one-year high hit on March 27. Yet some investors are concerned that the market is becoming overheated, as its up-down ratio, which measures the proportion of advancers and decliners over the last 25 sessions, hit 120 on Monday, a level recognized as a sign of the market being overbought. "The up-down ratio has blown up because of the rapid rebound from the early June lows, but it usually takes a month for the market to peak out after it hits 140," said Eiji Kinouchi, chief technical analyst at Daiwa Securities. He expects gains to continue through July, then a market weakening in August. Others see more short-term risk factors on the table. "The rebound has certainly been very rapid and strong, and so if U.S. unemployment figures, the ECB decision or Chinese GDP data disappoints, then another sell-off is possible," Sakagami of SMBC Nikko Securities said. The broader Topix index inched up 0.2 percent to 778.35 in relatively low volume, at 39.1 of its 90-day full day average. U.S. stocks also rose in low volume overnight ahead of the Independence Day market holiday on Wednesday. EXPORTERS AND THE ECB Exporters have been out of favour recently as a stream of disappointingly soft data from the United States and China has worried investors. Despite reporting June U.S. sales that were nearly double the previous year's, Honda Motor Co Ltd underperformed, only putting on 0.2 percent. Toyota Motor Co fell 0.6 percent in spite of a 28.7 percent year-on-year increase in January-June sales. The soft data has also prompted hopes for further stimulus from central banks to jumpstart flagging global growth. The European Central Bank is expected to drop its main refinancing rate by 25 basis points to a historic low of 0.75 percent at a meeting on Thursday, while some investors are hoping the Bank of Japan will expand its easing programme at a policy meeting concluding July 12.