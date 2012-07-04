版本:
2012年 7月 4日

Nikkei scales two-month high, energy shares lead gains

TOKYO, July 4 Japan's Nikkei share average rose
on Wednesday, driven by energy and resource companies following
a rise in oil prices and bolstered by improved risk sentiment
amid expectations that central banks will act to support
flagging global growth.
    The Nikkei rose 0.4 percent to 9,104.17, its highest close
since May 8, while the broader Topix index rose 0.2
percent to 778.70, also a two-month high.

