Nikkei closes at 2-mth high, led by energy shares

* Trading companies, resource-related shares outperform
* Nikkei nears major resistance levels such as 75-day MA
* Low trading volume raises doubts about strength of rally
* Expectations of easing by c.banks continue to support
market
* Lawson falls from 4-yr high after earnings, Parco jumps
By Hideyuki Sano
TOKYO, July 4 Japan's Nikkei share average
finished at a two-month high on Wednesday, driven by energy and
resource companies following a rise in oil prices and bolstered
by improved risk appetite amid expectations that central banks
will act to support flagging global growth.
But the Nikkei's rally is heading towards major resistance
levels, including the 75-day moving average, ahead of key events
later in the week including a European Central Bank policy
meeting on Thursday and U.S. employment data.
The Nikkei rose 0.4 percent to 9,104.17, its highest
close since May 8, while the broader Topix index firmed
0.2 percent to 778.70, also a two-month high.
"The Nikkei has been rallying, but somehow it lacked
strength with trading volume still low. We are likely to see
heavy selling above the current levels," said Hiroyuki Fukunaga,
chief executive of Investrust.
Wednesday's trading volume was low, with 1.50 billion shares
changing hands on the Tokyo Stock Exchange's main board, about
three quarters of the average volume so far this year. Volume
has been below the average for most of the past three weeks.
Looming above the Nikkei is its 75-day moving average at
9,173. Resistance is also seen at 9,250, the 50 percent
retracement of its slide from a one-year high on March 27 to a
six-month closing low of 8,295.63 on June 4.
"The rebound has certainly been very rapid and strong, and
so if U.S. unemployment figures, the ECB decision or Chinese GDP
data disappoints, then another selloff is possible," said Ryota
Sakagami, chief strategist of SMBC Nikko Securities.
RESILIENT DOMESTIC DEMAND
Trading and resource-related companies were the biggest
gainers after oil prices jumped to a one-month high. Mitsubishi
Corp rose 2.9 percent, while rival Mitsui & Co Ltd
gained 2.3 percent. Oil and gas developer Inpex Corp
rose 2.9 percent.
Construction machinery maker Komatsu Ltd advanced 2
percent, while industrial robotics maker Fanuc Ltd
gained 1.6 percent, partly helped by hopes of increased demand
as Japan's post-tsunami reconstruction gathers pace over the
summer.
"The market has become a lot more risk-on and is becoming
more resilient to developments overseas because the gains are
led by companies relying on domestic demand," said SMBC Nikko
Sakagami.
Recent gainers such as banks and real estate companies
slipped on Wednesday, but expectations of firm domestic demand -
relative to worries of a slowdown outside Japan - could underpin
the market, some market players said.
Convenience store operator Lawson Inc fell 2.3
percent on profit-taking after briefly hitting a four-year
intraday high following an upbeat earnings announcement on
Tuesday.
The company said March-April operating profit rose 8.4
percent from a year earlier. But it maintained its annual
outlook, which some market players said have led to minor
disappointment.
Boutique shopping mall chain Parco Co Ltd rose by
the daily limit to a 3-1/2 year high after sources told Reuters
that Japanese department store operator J. Front Retailing Co
Ltd would announce a bid to nearly double its stake in
the company.
Exporters have fallen out of favour recently as a stream of
disappointingly soft data from the United States and China has
worried investors.
Despite reporting robust U.S. sales in June, Toyota Motor
Corp fell 0.2 percent.
The soft data has also prompted hopes for further stimulus
from central banks to jumpstart flagging global growth.
The European Central Bank is expected to drop its main
refinancing rate by 25 basis points to a historic low of 0.75
percent at a meeting on Thursday, while some investors are
hoping the Bank of Japan will expand its easing programme at a
policy meeting concluding July 12.