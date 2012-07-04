Nikkei rally seen stalling ahead of ECB, US jobs data

TOKYO, July 5 Japan's Nikkei share average is
likely to tread water on Thursday following a recent rally,
capped by resistance such as its 75-day moving average and with
investors cautious ahead of a policy decision later in the day
by the European Central Bank.
The Nikkei closed at two-month high of 9,104.17 on Wednesday
as market participants picked up energy and resource company
shares on a rise in oil prices, though players said that
follow-through buying was likely to be limited.
"There aren't that many investors who are willing to buy
above the 9,000 mark," said Yutaka Miura, senior technical
analyst at Mizuho Securities.
The Nikkei's 75-day moving average, which came at 9,173 on
Wednesday, is looming, while other resistance is also seen at
9,250, the 50 percent retracement of its slide from a one-year
high on March 27 to a six-month closing low of 8,295.63 on June
4.
"The ECB is likely to cut rates today. But if that leads to
a fall in the euro against the yen, that would not be good for
Japanese stocks," Miura said.
Shares in Japanese exporters have fallen out of favour
recently as a stream of disappointingly soft data from the
United States and China has worried investors about the strength
of global demand.
On the other hand, sectors driven by appetite in Japan have
been firm thanks to fairly robust domestic demand as
reconstruction after last year's tsunami and nuclear disaster
gathers pace.
Market players said the Nikkei was likely to trade between
9,050 to 9,150 on Thursday. Nikkei futures in Chicago were not
traded on Wednesday due to U.S. market holiday.
STOCKS TO WATCH
- Aeon
Aeon Co booked a 9.1 percent rise in quarterly profit on
Wednesday on higher sales of private-brand and energy efficient
goods at its general merchandise and grocery stores, and stuck
to its forecast for a record profit in its business year to next
February.
Many general retailers in Japan, including Aeon, are
expecting record profits this year as they take steps to combat
chronic deflation, such as by cutting advertising, reducing
unprofitable sales areas and expanding their selection of
higher-profit private-label goods.
- J-Front, Parco
J-Front Retailing will announce a bid to nearly double its
stake in Parco, sources told Reuters on Wednesday. Parco shares
jumped 18.3 percent by the daily limit to 972 yen on the news.
- Asahi Glass
Asahi Glass is likely to see its Jan-June operating profits
halving from a year earlier to around 50 billion yen ($627
million), as a sluggish TV market led to fall in LCD glass
prices, Japan's Nikkei business daily reported on Thursday.
The company may revise down guidance on its annual profit in
the year to December from its current estimate of 140 billion
yen, the paper said.