2012年 7月 5日

Nikkei dips after 2-mth closing high, eyes on ECB

TOKYO, July 5 Japan's Nikkei share average edged
lower on Thursday following a recent rally that took it closer
to resistance formed by its 75-day moving average, with
investors cautious ahead of a policy decision later in the day
by the European Central Bank.
    The Nikkei ticked down 0.2 percent to 9,088 from
Wednesday's two-month closing high, while the broader Topix
index also shed 0.2 percent to 777.30.

