Nikkei retreats as rally sputters before ECB meeting

TOKYO, July 5 Japan's Nikkei share average
slipped on Thursday, withdrawing from two-month highs after a
rally spurred by hopes of more economic stimulus sputtered out.
    Overall, the tone was cautious ahead of an interest rate
decision from the European Central Bank.
   The Nikkei fell 0.3 percent to 9,079.80 , while the
broader Topix index also shed 0.3 percent to 776.37.

