Nikkei retreats as rally sputters before ECB meeting

TOKYO, July 5 Japan's Nikkei share average slipped on Thursday, withdrawing from two-month highs after a rally spurred by hopes of more economic stimulus sputtered out. Overall, the tone was cautious ahead of an interest rate decision from the European Central Bank. The Nikkei fell 0.3 percent to 9,079.80 , while the broader Topix index also shed 0.3 percent to 776.37.