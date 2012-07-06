Japan's Nikkei little changed, U.S. jobs data in focus

TOKYO, July 6 Japan's Nikkei was little changed
on Friday as market players looked to U.S. payroll figures later
in the day to gauge the extent of a slowdown in the world's
largest economy and possibility the Federal Reserve will take
steps to deal with it.
Japanese shares were capped after fresh monetary easing in
Europe and China on Thursday failed to boost investor appetite
for risk.
"A rate cut by the European Central Bank was sort of
expected. In the case of China, I think investors need either of
two things - more concrete proof of a rebound or fiscal
stimulus," said Ryota Sakagami, chief strategist at SMBC Nikko
Securities.
The benchmark Nikkei share average fell 0.1 percent
to 9,072.60, edging down further from a two-month closing high
of 9,104 struck on Wednesday, while the broader Topix index
also dropped 0.1 percent to 776.99.
The Nikkei's rally from its June 4 closing low of 8,295 has
so far failed to reach 9,275, the 50 percent retracement of its
decline from the March high of 10,255.
"The Nikkei's failure to hit the 50 percent retracement even
after positive developments such as yesterday's easing suggests
that the market is likely to head back down," said Daisuke Uno,
chief strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui Bank.
A poor reading in the U.S. jobs data could raise more
worries about corporate earnings and further undermine global
shares, though expectations of more stimulus from the Federal
Reserve could curb losses, analysts said.
Amid concerns about the global economy, investors continued
to favour domestic demand oriented firms. Real estate companies
gained 1.1 percent while building companies rose 0.7
percent and food companies gained 0.6 percent.
In contrast, exporters were generally weak, with the
electronics sector losing 1.2 percent.