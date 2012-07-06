Nikkei falls after coordinated easing fails to impress

* Weak coming U.S. job data could fuel easing hopes
* Nikkei's failure to break 50 pct retracement seen negative
* Bulls and bears both angling in on domestic stocks
By Sophie Knight and Hideyuki Sano
TOKYO, July 6 Japan's Nikkei average fell on
Friday as investors were unconvinced that fresh monetary easing
by China, the U.K. and Europe will be sufficient to jumpstart
slowing global growth.
Softbank rose on an upgrade and real estate companies were
given a temporary boost by positive brokerage appraisals, but
exporters smarted as investors anticipated more bad data will be
coming out soon.
The benchmark Nikkei share average fell 0.7 percent
to 9,020.75, retreating further from Wednesday's two-month
closing high of 9,104, while the broader Topix index
shed 0.6 percent to 771.83.
"The markets are becoming less and less receptive to easing,
especially if it's expected and central banks are cutting
because the data has been worse than expected," said a hedge
fund manager.
The European Central Bank cut rates to a record low of 0.75
percent on Thursday, while China cut rates and Britain pledged
to print more money.
A poor reading in U.S. payroll figures, to be released later
on Friday, would weaken confidence about corporate earnings and
likely rattle equity markets more, though expectations of more
stimulus from the Federal Reserve could curb losses, analysts
said.
Others think that Chinese data due next week, including
second quarter growth on July 13, could be a catalyst for more
aggressive stimulus in China and hence lead to a recovery in
shares.
"The implication of yesterday's Chinese rate cut is that
Chinese policymakers are getting more serious. They probably
tried to make their easing look like a part of globally
coordinated moves even though they denied it," said Ryota
Sakagami, chief strategist at SMBC Nikko Securities.
Other analysts fear that the Nikkei would be as cynical
about further easing as it was about Thursday's triple easing
action.
They doubt the Nikkei can maintain a level above 9,000 after
its one-month rally ran of steam before reaching 9,275, the 50
percent retracement of its slide from a March high of 10,255 to
a June 4 closing low of 8,295.
"The Nikkei's failure to hit the 50 percent retracement even
after positive developments such as yesterday's easing suggests
that the market is likely to head back down," said Daisuke Uno,
chief strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui Bank.
Amid concerns about the global economy, exporters were
generally weak, with the electronics sector losing 1.3 percent
while car makers dropped 0.5 percent.
In contrast, investors continued to favour domestic demand
oriented firms.
The real estate sector outperformed on Friday,
dipping 0.1 percent, helped by Sumitomo Realty and Development
Co's gain of 0.6 percent after JPMorgan selected it as
its top pick of large real-estate companies, and said fewer
vacancies and higher land prices showed the sector to have good
prospects.
Softbank rose 0.9 percent after Deutsche Bank
increased its target price to 3,290 yen from 2,810 yen and
raised its annual operating profit forecast by 2.1 percent,
saying subscriber growth was strong.
"At the moment, domestic-demand oriented shares are
everyone's favourite. Those who are bullish on the economy buy
banks and real estate and those who are bearish are buying
telecoms and land transport firms," SMBC's Sakagami said.