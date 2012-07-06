Nikkei falls after coordinated easing fails to impress

* Weak coming U.S. job data could fuel easing hopes * Nikkei's failure to break 50 pct retracement seen negative * Bulls and bears both angling in on domestic stocks By Sophie Knight and Hideyuki Sano TOKYO, July 6 Japan's Nikkei average fell on Friday as investors were unconvinced that fresh monetary easing by China, the U.K. and Europe will be sufficient to jumpstart slowing global growth. Softbank rose on an upgrade and real estate companies were given a temporary boost by positive brokerage appraisals, but exporters smarted as investors anticipated more bad data will be coming out soon. The benchmark Nikkei share average fell 0.7 percent to 9,020.75, retreating further from Wednesday's two-month closing high of 9,104, while the broader Topix index shed 0.6 percent to 771.83. "The markets are becoming less and less receptive to easing, especially if it's expected and central banks are cutting because the data has been worse than expected," said a hedge fund manager. The European Central Bank cut rates to a record low of 0.75 percent on Thursday, while China cut rates and Britain pledged to print more money. A poor reading in U.S. payroll figures, to be released later on Friday, would weaken confidence about corporate earnings and likely rattle equity markets more, though expectations of more stimulus from the Federal Reserve could curb losses, analysts said. Others think that Chinese data due next week, including second quarter growth on July 13, could be a catalyst for more aggressive stimulus in China and hence lead to a recovery in shares. "The implication of yesterday's Chinese rate cut is that Chinese policymakers are getting more serious. They probably tried to make their easing look like a part of globally coordinated moves even though they denied it," said Ryota Sakagami, chief strategist at SMBC Nikko Securities. Other analysts fear that the Nikkei would be as cynical about further easing as it was about Thursday's triple easing action. They doubt the Nikkei can maintain a level above 9,000 after its one-month rally ran of steam before reaching 9,275, the 50 percent retracement of its slide from a March high of 10,255 to a June 4 closing low of 8,295. "The Nikkei's failure to hit the 50 percent retracement even after positive developments such as yesterday's easing suggests that the market is likely to head back down," said Daisuke Uno, chief strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui Bank. Amid concerns about the global economy, exporters were generally weak, with the electronics sector losing 1.3 percent while car makers dropped 0.5 percent. In contrast, investors continued to favour domestic demand oriented firms. The real estate sector outperformed on Friday, dipping 0.1 percent, helped by Sumitomo Realty and Development Co's gain of 0.6 percent after JPMorgan selected it as its top pick of large real-estate companies, and said fewer vacancies and higher land prices showed the sector to have good prospects. Softbank rose 0.9 percent after Deutsche Bank increased its target price to 3,290 yen from 2,810 yen and raised its annual operating profit forecast by 2.1 percent, saying subscriber growth was strong. "At the moment, domestic-demand oriented shares are everyone's favourite. Those who are bullish on the economy buy banks and real estate and those who are bearish are buying telecoms and land transport firms," SMBC's Sakagami said.