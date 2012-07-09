版本:
Nikkei falls after disappointing U.S. jobs data

TOKYO, July 9 Japan's Nikkei share average
opened lower on Monday after weaker-than-expected U.S. jobs data
reinforced concerns that the global economy is flagging.
    The Nikkei dropped 1 percent to 8,936.07 while the
broader Topix index also fell 1 percent to 764.19.

