Nikkei sags as U.S. firms warn on dropping revenues

* Nikkei poised for fifth straight day of losses
* Sharp hits 33-yr low, JPMorgan drops target price
* Advantest, Dainippon slip, U.S. competitor warns revenue
to fall
* Volume low ahead of options SQ
By Sophie Knight
TOKYO, July 11 Japan's Nikkei share average
dropped to its lowest so far this month on Wednesday after
revenue warnings from U.S. companies including engine maker
Cummins Inc heightened fears of a global slowdown
already stirred by weak economic data.
The Nikkei lost 0.4 percent to 8,825.19, on track
for its fifth straight session of declines and approaching key
support at its 25-day moving average around 8,784.11.
"If the Nikkei snaps (through) that level, it would clearly
signify that the rally that began in early June is well and
truly over," said Eiji Kinouchi, chief technical analyst at
Daiwa Securities.
The benchmark index rallied some 10 percent between June 4
and July 4, largely thanks to climbs in defensive shares. But it
has since knocked 3 percent off those gains due to a stream of
disappointing global data, including last week's U.S. non-farm
payroll figures and Monday's sharp decline in Japanese machinery
orders.
"It is very hard to see things picking up in the short
term," said Fujio Ando, managing director of Chibagin Asset
Management.
"It would be great if the Bank of Japan could surprise us
all by bumping up its exchange-traded fund budget, but that's
looking increasingly unlikely."
The BOJ will begin a two-day policy meeting later on
Wednesday. Although some market players are hopeful that the
central bank may introduce further easing steps, an increasing
number see it standing pat after it released an unexpectedly
positive economic review last week.
Yet with several significant support levels remaining above
the six-month low of 8,295.63 the Nikkei struck on June 4, there
are hopes that equities could at least remain steady through
July.
"The pattern over the last six months has been for the
market to be weak in the run-up to an option SQ, but it usually
firms up afterwards," Kinouchi said, referring to Friday's
monthly settlement of a slew of options known as a "special
quotation" in Japan.
The broader Topix index fell 0.3 percent to 765.05,
with volume at just 36.3 percent of its 90-day full day average.
Trade is typically low before an options SQ, which leads to a
spike in volumes.
SHARP LOOKING BLUNTER
Sharp Corp dropped 2.5 percent to a 33-year low,
extending Tuesday's loss of 4.2 percent, after JPMorgan lowered
its target price and forecast an operating loss of 60 billion
yen ($755 million) for the first quarter due to poor demand for
LCD screens.
Chipmakers also suffered after weakening demand struck U.S.
competitor Applied Materials Inc, which said overnight it would
likely miss its full-year estimates. Chipmakers Advantest Corp
shed 3.7 percent, while Dainippon Screen MFG
lost 2.4 percent.
Nikon Corp clawed back 0.7 percent after JPMorgan
said in a note that Intel Corp's increased stake in
competitor ASML that caused the stock to drop 7 percent
on Tuesday actually only poses a limited downside risk. JPMorgan
maintained its "overweight" rating and 3,200 yen target price
for the stock.