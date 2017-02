TOKYO, July 11 Japan's Nikkei share average dropped to a two-week low on Wednesday, holding just above its 25-day moving average, as profit warnings from U.S. firms added to concerns over the global slowdown. The Nikkei lost 0.1 percent to 8,851.00, marking its fifth straight session of declines, the longest such a spell since early April. The broader Topix index fell 0.2 percent to 757.29.