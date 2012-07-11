Nikkei slips to 2-week low but stays above 25-day average

* A break of 25-day average seen as major bear signal
* Investors worry earnings could disappoint given global
slowdown
* BOJ seen standing pat on Thursday, posing risk to Nikkei
* Chipmakers battered after warning from Applied Materials,
AMD
* Sharp hits 33-yr low; Panasonic, NEC tumble
By Hideyuki Sano and Sophie Knight
TOKYO, July 11 Japan's Nikkei share average
eased to a two-week low on Wednesday, crucially holding just
above its 25-day moving average, with profit warnings from U.S.
firms viewed as a bad omen ahead of Japan's upcoming earning
season.
Any break of the key chart level risks opening the way for
a test of six-month low hit earlier, although expectations of
more stimulus steps from the world's central banks could cushion
the blow for investors worried about a global slowdown.
The Nikkei lost 0.1 percent to 8,851.00, marking its
fifth straight session of declines, the longest such a spell
since early April. The broader Topix index fell 0.2 percent to
757.29.
Still in one positive development, the Nikkei erased some of
the earlier losses in the final minutes of trade to end at the
session high. It has also managed to stay above the 25-day
average at 8,785.
"If the Nikkei snaps (through) that level, it would clearly
signify that the rally that began in early June is well and
truly over," said Eiji Kinouchi, chief technical analyst at
Daiwa Securities.
The benchmark index rallied some 10 percent between June 4
and July 4, led by domestic demand oriented shares, such as
banks and properties.
But it has since lost almost 3 percent from those gains due
to a stream of disappointing global data, including last week's
U.S. non-farm payroll figures and Monday's sharp decline in
Japanese machinery orders.
Profit warning from U.S. engine maker Cummins and
chipmakers fueled worries companies may downgrade their guidance
as the earning seasons kicked in in the United States and will
start in Japan late this month.
"It is very hard to see things picking up in the short
term," said Fujio Ando, managing director of Chibagin Asset
Management.
"It would be great if the Bank of Japan could surprise us
all by bumping up its exchange-traded fund budget, but that's
looking increasingly unlikely."
The BOJ will begin a two-day policy meeting later on
Wednesday. Although some market players are hopeful that the
central bank may introduce further easing steps, an increasing
number see it standing pat after it released an unexpectedly
positive economic review last week.
"I don't think the BOJ will act this time. The Nikkei could
fall to around 8,500-8,600 but investors are unlikely to sell
aggressively because of expectations of more stimulus from the
world's central banks," said Kyoya Okazawa, head of equity and
derivatives at BNP Paribas.
Market conditions could improve after Friday, when there
will be monthly settlement of a slew of options known as a
"special quotation", or SQ, in Japan.
"The pattern over the last six months has been for the
market to be weak in the run-up to an option SQ, but it usually
firms up afterwards," Kinouchi said, referring to Friday's
monthly settlement.
with volume at 1.36 billion shares, about 30 percent below the
average so far this year. Decliners outnumbered advancers by
1,056 to 466.
SHARP LOOKING BLUNTER
Chipmakers suffered after weakening demand struck U.S.
competitor Applied Materials and Advanced Micro Devices
.
Advantest Corp shed 3.2 percent, while Dainippon
Screen MFG lost 1.1 percent.
Worries about a slowdown in hi-tech gadget demand also hit
Japan's struggling electronics sector.
Sharp dropped 1.7 percent to a 33-year low of 356
yen, extending Tuesday's loss of 4.2 percent, after JPMorgan
lowered its target price and forecast an operating loss of 60
billion yen ($755 million) for the first quarter due to poor
demand for LCD screens.
Panasonic fell 4.6 percent while NEC Corp fell 4.5
percent.
Bucking the trend was Nikon Corp, which clawed back
0.6 percent after JPMorgan said in a note that Intel Corp's
increased stake in competitor ASML, having
caused the stock to drop 7 percent on Tuesday, actually only
poses a limited downside risk because of the company's limited
dependence on semiconductor business.