Nikkei seen treading water ahead of BOJ decision

TOKYO, July 12 Japan's Nikkei share average is
likely to trade in a tight range ahead of the outcome of a Bank
of Japan policy meeting on Thursday, with the central bank
expected to hold off on further policy easing despite slowing
global growth.
Market players said the Nikkei was likely to trade between
8,750 to 8,900, possibly sagging at the open after minutes from
the U.S. Federal Reserve's June meeting hinted that imminent
easing for the world's largest economy is off the cards.
Trading was expected to be thin ahead of the conclusion of
the BOJ's two-day meeting around midday, with its policy options
including an expansion of its budget for exchange-traded funds
and real-estate investment trusts, and buying bonds with longer
maturities.
"Expectations are divided between those that think the BOJ
is going to do nothing and those that think they'll do the bare
minimum, but no one is expecting a big move," said Kenichi
Hirano, operating officer at Tachibana Securities.
"The recent tankan and economic review suggest there's not
really a big enough sense of crisis for a big policy shift."
The BOJ's tankan survey, released last week, showed improved
sentiment among Japanese businesses while its economic review
was unexpectedly positive.
U.S. stocks drooped overnight after hopes for imminent
easing were crushed as the minutes from the Fed's June meet
suggested that conditions would have to significantly worsen to
warrant a third round of quantitative easing.
Despite a diminished sense of crisis about the euro zone
debt crisis and flagging growth in the United States and China,
investors are still concerned about a global slowdown as
companies warn that the upcoming earnings season will see
revenues underpar.
Such warnings hit tech and industrial stocks in the U.S. due
to weakening global demand eating into revenues in the
April-June quarter.
Nikkei futures in Chicago closed at 8,865, up 0.2
percent from the close in Osaka of 8,850.
The benchmark index dropped 0.1 percent to 8,851.00 on
Wednesday for its fifth straight session of declines, but held
above a significant support level at its 25-day moving average.
Market players say snapping that would signify its one-month
rally from a June 4 low is finished.
STOCKS TO WATCH
-YAMADA DENKI
Japan's largest consumer electronics retailer Yamada Denki
will buy smaller rival Best Denki for more
than 10 billion yen ($126 million) by acquiring new shares in
Best Denki, the Nikkei business daily reported on Thursday.
-SHIONOGI
An experimental AIDS drug from pharmaceutical company
Shionogi and its partner GlaxoSmithKline proved better than
rival Gilead's market-leading Atripla in a late-stage
clinical trial.