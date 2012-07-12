Nikkei extends losses after BOJ, busts support level

TOKYO, July 12 Japan's Nikkei share average extended losses after the Bank of Japan only offered minor tweaks to its easing strategy on Thursday, with the index's fall below a key technical support level signifying the uptrend seen since early June may be over. The Nikkei scrapped minimum interest rates of 0.10 for its buying of short-term government bills but kept the total amount of its asset expansion fund unchanged at 70 trillion yen ($879 billion). The Nikkei dropped 1.3 percent to 8,737.69 breaking its 25-day moving average at around 8,790, which some see signalling the end of a month long uptrend. "The BOJ probably didn't want to ease. But if it had done nothing after the world's other central banks took easing steps, that could lift the yen, forcing the BOJ to take easing steps in the end, so it needed to do something," said Ryota Sakagami, chief strategist at SMBC Nikko Securities. "It wasn't aggressive easing... this is not something that could change weak sentiment in the market. The Nikkei could fall to around 8,500," he added. The broader Topix index dropped 1.1 percent to 749.25. I nvestors are still concerned that a global slowdown will force c ompanies t o cut their earning estimates as they start to report quarterly results. Asahi Glass Co Ltd fell 6.6 percent to hit a 3-year low after the company cut its annual operating profit forecast due to dismal demand in Europe.