2012年 7月 12日

Nikkei falls through major support after BOJ damper

TOKYO, July 12 Japan's Nikkei share average
posted its biggest fall in over a month, dropping below major
support at its 25-day moving average on Thursday after the Bank
of Japan only offered minor tweaks to its easing strategy.
    The Nikkei declined 1.5 percent to 8,720.01,
breaking its 25-day moving average at around 8,790 and falling
for the six straight sessions. The broader Topix index 
fell 1.3 percent to 747.49.

