Nikkei falls through major support after BOJ damper

TOKYO, July 12 Japan's Nikkei share average posted its biggest fall in over a month, dropping below major support at its 25-day moving average on Thursday after the Bank of Japan only offered minor tweaks to its easing strategy. The Nikkei declined 1.5 percent to 8,720.01, breaking its 25-day moving average at around 8,790 and falling for the six straight sessions. The broader Topix index fell 1.3 percent to 747.49.