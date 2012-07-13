Nikkei slips ahead of China growth data

BRIEF-Canada Rare Earth reports first profitable quarter
* Canada Rare Earth Corp - qtrly sales $107,010; net income for period $12,211 versus loss of $253,293 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, July 13 Japan's Nikkei share average slipped on Friday morning after a fall in Wall Street shares and as the market braces for Chinese GDP data that is likely to show a slowdown in the world's second-biggest economy. The Nikkei average was down 0.2 percent at 8,703.37 in early trade, while the broader Topix index fell 0.3 percent to 745.64.
* Canada Rare Earth Corp - qtrly sales $107,010; net income for period $12,211 versus loss of $253,293 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Foresight Energy LP - units and foresight energy finance intend to commence a series of transactions comprising a refinancing of indebtedness
BRUSSELS, March 1 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process: