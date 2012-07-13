版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 7月 13日 星期五 08:07 BJT

Nikkei slips ahead of China growth data

TOKYO, July 13 Japan's Nikkei share average
slipped on Friday morning after a fall in Wall Street shares and
as the market braces for Chinese GDP data that is likely to show
a slowdown in the world's second-biggest economy.
    The Nikkei average was down 0.2 percent at 8,703.37 
in early trade, while the broader Topix index fell 0.3
percent to 745.64.

