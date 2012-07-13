版本:
Nikkei flat, on back foot ahead of China data

TOKYO, July 13 Japan's Nikkei share average held
flat on Friday morning, though it looks fragile on charts after
a break below a major support level the previous day: China's
GDP data due around 0200 GMT are now seen holding the key.
    The Nikkei average was little changed at 8,717.25,
though sentiment remained fragile after it pierced below its
25-day moving average on Thursday, when it fell 1.5 percent in
the sixth consecutive day of decline.
    "Today, the market will be watching Chinese data as concerns
over global slowdown are intensifying," said Toshiyuki Kanayama,
market analyst at Monex Securities.
    Economists polled by Reuters expect China's April-June 
economic growth to have slowed to 7.6 percent from 8.1 percent
in the previous quarter.
    Worries are increasing that slower growth in top economies
such as China will lead to more profit warnings, overshadowing
hopes of any boost from additional policy measures.
    "Central banks around the world are easing policy,  
from Europe and China last week, and Brazil and South 
Korea yesterday. But markets are becoming less sensitive" to 
such moves said Daisuke Uno, chief strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui
Bank.
    Ahead of the Chinese data, there was some short-covering in
recently battered shares. Fanuc rose 1.5 percent from
Thursday's six-month closing low while Sony also rose
0.9 percent after having fallen dangerously near the 32-year low
hit last month.
    On the other hand, Dentsu fell 6.3 percent after
Japan's biggest marketing company unveiled a plan to buy British
marketing group Aegis for 3.2 billion pounds ($5
billion) as investors think the deal could be overpriced.

