Japan's Nikkei edges higher on Fed, ECB policy hopes

* Sharp gains as Hon Hai to keep stake purchase at 9.9 pct * Olympus up on mobile telecom unit sale * Kansai Electric Power drops on skipping interim div report By Dominic Lau TOKYO, Aug 27 Japan's Nikkei share average pared gains on Monday morning as weakness in Chinese shares tempered improving risk appetite on expectations that the European Central Bank and the U.S. Federal Reserve will soon launch further stimulus. By the midday break, the Nikkei advanced 0.3 percent to 9,101.22, holding below its five-day moving average at 9,127.75 and its 26-week moving average at 9,120.19. The benchmark rose as much as 0.9 percent to 9,150.48 earlier. Some economy-sensitive stocks enjoyed the bounce, with Honda Motor Co, Toyota Motor Corp and TDK Corp all up 0.5 percent. "The European debt crisis is gradually easing. I think the ECB is likely to suggest further easing measures next month and the market is expecting this. This will be positive for global equities," said Ryota Sakagami, chief strategist at SMBC Nikko Securities. "Of course, it will take a long time to resolve the European debt crisis. However, the easing measures will support market sentiment," he said, adding that concerns over Chinese growth would keep the valuations of China-related companies low. In a letter ahead of this week's annual economic symposium at Jackson Hole, Wyoming, Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke said the central bank had room to deliver additional monetary stimulus to boost the U.S. economy. Sources also told Reuters that the ECB was discussing yield-band targets under a new bond-buying programme to keep its strategy shielded and avoid speculators trying to cash in, as it tackles the euro zone debt crisis. But some analysts were downbeat on the outlook of Japanese equities as corporate earnings looked weak. "The market looks cheap on current earnings but the problem is the E ... We are seeing record levels of capex starting to roll over, then E can fall away very quick as utilisation goes down, so basically that's the main problem," said a Tokyo-based analyst, referring to earnings. The analyst declined to be identified. Japanese companies' one-month earnings momentum -- analysts' earnings upgrades minus downgrades as a total of estimates -- deteriorates to -9.1 percent from a fall of 4.8 percent last month, according to Thomson Reuters Datastream. Banking on a quick fix by the ECB to bring down borrowing costs for highly-indebted countries such as Spain and Italy, the Nikkei has rebounded 9.3 percent since hitting a seven-week low on July 25, leaving it up 7.6 percent so far this year. SHARP, OLYMPUS BOUNCE Sharp Corp gained 3.1 percent after the Yomiuri newspaper said it and Hon Hai Precision Industry will agree this month to stick to their original plan for the Taiwanese company to take a 9.9 percent stake in the troubled Japanese TV maker. Other gains included Olympus Corp, which climbed 3.6 percent after it said it would sell its mobile telecom business for 53 billion yen ($673.9 million) to an investment fund, as the cash-strapped medical equipment and camera maker tries to rebuild from a massive accounting fraud. The broader Topix inched up 0.1 percent to 757.59. Trading volume on the Topix after the morning session was light, at 36 percent of its full daily average for the past 90 days. Kansai Electric Power Co sagged 5.6 percent after the Nikkei business daily said the power company planned to cancel a dividend payment for the half year ending September amid an uncertain earnings outlook. The company said in a statement nothing had been decided on the dividend payment.