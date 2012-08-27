Nikkei edged up, helped by hopes of Fed, ECB actions

Aeromexico board says Delta offer for shares "fair"
MEXICO CITY, Feb 21 Grupo Aeromexico said on Tuesday that its board had determined that Delta Air Lines Inc's offer to buy an additional 32 percent of its shares was fair.
TOKYO, Aug 27 Japan's Nikkei average edged up on Monday, rebounding from the previous session's sharp loss, as risk appetite improved on mounting expectations that the European Central Bank and the U.S. Federal Reserve will soon launch further stimulus. But weakness in Chinese shares capped gains. The Nikkei ended 0.2 percent higher at 9,085.39, holding below its five-day moving average at 9,124.59 and its 26-week moving average at 9,119.58. The benchmark rose as much as 0.9 percent to 9,150.48 earlier in the session. The broader Topix slipped 0.3 percent to 755.37.
MEXICO CITY, Feb 21 Grupo Aeromexico said on Tuesday that its board had determined that Delta Air Lines Inc's offer to buy an additional 32 percent of its shares was fair.
Feb 21 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Tuesday:
* Network reliability, price spikes undermine smelter businesses