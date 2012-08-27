版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 8月 27日 星期一 14:05 BJT

Nikkei edged up, helped by hopes of Fed, ECB actions

TOKYO, Aug 27 Japan's Nikkei average edged up on
Monday, rebounding from the previous session's sharp loss, as
risk appetite improved on mounting expectations that the
European Central Bank and the U.S. Federal Reserve will soon
launch further stimulus.
    But weakness in Chinese shares capped gains.
    The Nikkei ended 0.2 percent higher at 9,085.39,
holding below its five-day moving average at 9,124.59 and its
26-week moving average at 9,119.58. The benchmark rose as much
as 0.9 percent to 9,150.48 earlier in the session.
    The broader Topix slipped 0.3 percent to 755.37.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐