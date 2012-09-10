版本:
2012年 9月 10日 星期一

Nikkei slips as yen strengthens on Fed expectations

TOKYO, Sept 10 Japan's Nikkei average slipped
0.3 percent in early trade on Monday, led by exporters as the
yen strengthened on mounting expectations that the Federal
Reserve would launch further stimulus after weaker-than-expected
U.S. jobs data.
    The Nikkei fell 0.4 percent to 8,841.21, while the
broader Topix eased 0.3 percent to 732.83.

