Nikkei slips as yen strengthens on Fed expectations

BRIEF-Acadian Timber Corp reports qtrly earnings per share $0.18
* Board of directors approved a 10pct increase in Acadian's annual dividend to $1.10 per share effective in Q1 of 2017
TOKYO, Sept 10 Japan's Nikkei average slipped 0.3 percent in early trade on Monday, led by exporters as the yen strengthened on mounting expectations that the Federal Reserve would launch further stimulus after weaker-than-expected U.S. jobs data. The Nikkei fell 0.4 percent to 8,841.21, while the broader Topix eased 0.3 percent to 732.83.
CARACAS, Feb 15 President Nicolas Maduro's government ordered the suspension of CNN's Spanish-language service from Venezuela's airwaves on Wednesday, accusing it of distorting the truth in coverage.
* New Klondike Exploration Ltd - Michael Coulter, Seymour Sears and George Supol have resigned as directors of company