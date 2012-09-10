Nikkei slips as yen strengthens on Fed expectations

TOKYO, Sept 10 Japan's Nikkei average slipped 0.3 percent in early trade on Monday, led by exporters as the yen strengthened on mounting expectations that the Federal Reserve would launch further stimulus after weaker-than-expected U.S. jobs data. The Nikkei fell 0.4 percent to 8,841.21, while the broader Topix eased 0.3 percent to 732.83.