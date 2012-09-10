版本:
Nikkei flat as stronger yen balanced by gains for China-related shares

TOKYO, Sept 10 Japan's Nikkei average closed
flat on Monday as losses for exporters due to a strong yen on
expectations of further stimulus from the U.S. Federal Reserve
were balanced by gains for China-related firms on China's
planned infrastructure drive.
    The Nikkei lost 2.3 points to 8,869.37, while the
broader Topix rose 0.3 percent to 737.34.

