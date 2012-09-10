Nikkei flat as stronger yen balanced by gains for China-related shares

BRIEF-Acadian Timber Corp reports qtrly earnings per share $0.18
* Board of directors approved a 10pct increase in Acadian's annual dividend to $1.10 per share effective in Q1 of 2017
TOKYO, Sept 10 Japan's Nikkei average closed flat on Monday as losses for exporters due to a strong yen on expectations of further stimulus from the U.S. Federal Reserve were balanced by gains for China-related firms on China's planned infrastructure drive. The Nikkei lost 2.3 points to 8,869.37, while the broader Topix rose 0.3 percent to 737.34.
* Board of directors approved a 10pct increase in Acadian's annual dividend to $1.10 per share effective in Q1 of 2017
CARACAS, Feb 15 President Nicolas Maduro's government ordered the suspension of CNN's Spanish-language service from Venezuela's airwaves on Wednesday, accusing it of distorting the truth in coverage.
* New Klondike Exploration Ltd - Michael Coulter, Seymour Sears and George Supol have resigned as directors of company