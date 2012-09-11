版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 11日 星期二 08:02 BJT

Nikkei falls amid caution ahead of German ruling, Fed

TOKYO, Sept 11 Japan's Nikkei average fell in
early trade on Tuesday as investors were cautious ahead of the
German constitutional court's ruling over the legality of the
European bailout fund on Wednesday and the U.S. Federal Reserve
policy meeting this week.
    The Nikkei lost 0.7 percent to 8,811.64, while the
broader Topix index eased 0.8 percent to 731.60.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐