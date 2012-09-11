Nikkei drops ahead of German ESM ruling, Fed meeting

TOKYO, Sept 11 Japan's Nikkei average sagged on Tuesday as investors cut their exposure to exporters and riskier stocks, awaiting Germany's constitutional court ruling over the legality of the European bailout fund and the U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting this week. The Nikkei dropped 0.7 percent to 8,807.38, but held above the support level of its 75-day moving average at 8,780.30. The broader Topix also fell 0.7 percent to 732.26.