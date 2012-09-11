版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 11日 星期二 14:03 BJT

Nikkei drops ahead of German ESM ruling, Fed meeting

TOKYO, Sept 11 Japan's Nikkei average sagged on
Tuesday as investors cut their exposure to exporters and riskier
stocks, awaiting Germany's constitutional court ruling over the
legality of the European bailout fund and the U.S. Federal
Reserve policy meeting this week.
    The Nikkei dropped 0.7 percent to 8,807.38, but held
above the support level of its 75-day moving average at
8,780.30. The broader Topix also fell 0.7 percent to
732.26.

