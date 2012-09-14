Nikkei climbs to near 3-week high on Fed stimulus

TOKYO, Sept 14 Japan's Nikkei average climbed 1.3 percent to its highest level in nearly three weeks above 9,000 in early trade on Friday after the Federal Reserve launched new stimulus for the U.S. economy. The Nikkei advanced 110.06 points to 9,105.21, breaking above its 200-day moving average at 9,002.74, while the broader Topix index rose 1.1 percent to 752.41.