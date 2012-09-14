版本:
2012年 9月 14日 星期五

Nikkei hits 3-week high as Fed euphoria drives cyclicals

TOKYO, Sept 14 Japan's Nikkei average climbed
1.8 percent on Friday to its highest level in three weeks,
gaining a foothold above 9,000 after bold plans for stimulus
from the U.S. Federal Reserve boosted risk appetite and hoisted
cyclical stocks.
    The Nikkei gained 164 points to 9,159.39 while the
broader Topix advanced 1.7 percent to 756.88 in the
heaviest volume for six months.

